Three High Visibility Route 9 Businesses For Sale Right Now

The Hudson Valley real estate market is in a state of flux with the pandemic an issue in the local community and beyond. There has been talk of things heating up when things start to get back to normal. Here's a look at three businesses currently for sale along Route 9.

Could any of these properties support a White Castle? Methinks, yes. Route 9 is one of the main thoroughfares in the region and each of these properties has great visibility and plenty of traffic to support a well-run business.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: