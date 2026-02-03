Entertainment Complex Planned for Former Hudson Valley Big Lots

A former Hudson Valley Big Lots store may soon see new life as an entertainment destination.

As more and more big-box stores close, communities across the region are faced with the task of figuring out what to do with these huge pieces of real estate.

In the past, there have been some creative uses for these abandoned eyesores. The former Circuit City store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie was completely renovated after the company went bankrupt in 2019. Today, it's completely unrecognizable as the home of Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County.

Unfortunately, many other buildings have not been so successful in finding another life after being left vacant. Aside from serving as a place for Spirit Halloween to set up shop for a few months each year, many of them sit empty and sink into disrepair.

Many Hudson Valley Buildings are 'Bouncing Back'

One popular use for these old buildings is an entertainment complex. These large, open buildings are the perfect canvas for trampolines, ball pits, laser tag and even ziplines. The trampoline park, Bounce!, found success after moving into the former J.C. Penney building at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

Just when it seemed like the former Stop & Shop and Tops supermarket in Wappingers Falls was going to sit empty forever, Fun Max moved in. The building was transformed from an eyesore into a family destination with tons of activities for kids and teens.

Now, it looks like a plan is in place to bring the same concept to another empty big-box store.

Big Plans Proposed for Big Lots in Wappingers Falls

The Village of Wappingers Falls Planning Board will be meeting this week to discuss plans to turn the former Big Lots near Home Depot into an entertainment complex similar to Bounce! and Fun Max.

According to the agenda for Thursday's meeting, a new tenant is seeking to renovate the interior and exterior of the building and add several indoor attractions for children, including trampolines, laser tag and slides. The plan also calls for a small cafe and kitchen with party rooms to host birthdays and other special occasions.

It's unclear when the entertainment complex would open if approved. We will keep you posted if we hear of any updates.