Something big is brewing on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, New York.

2025 was the year of the cannabis shop in the Hudson Valley. It seems like every new business that opened up was a dispensary selling vapes and gummies to the masses. Now, it looks like 2026 is going to be a big year for a very different kind of stimulant: caffeine.

This month, there's been quite a buzz over news that not one, but two new coffee shops are being proposed in an area that already has quite a few java joints. Just yesterday, we told you about plans to turn the former Sonic location on Route 9 into a 7 Brew Coffee. That proposal got people talking on social media about whether the Hudson Valley really needs another place to grab caffeine.

Two New Coffee Spots Proposed in Wappingers Falls, NY

Less than a mile north of that former Sonic site, another coffee-focused business is now being proposed next to DC Sports. Paperwork submitted to the Town of Wappinger Planning Board outlines plans for a high-end café designed to stand apart from the typical grab-and-go spots.

According to the proposal, the cafe would open at the former tanning business next to DC Sports. Cafe Lusso would offer espresso-style coffee, specialty drinks, refreshments, and seasonal desserts. Seating would be limited, with room for about twenty to thirty guests. The setup would be self-service, with customers ordering at the counter and picking up their drinks when ready.

The building itself would not see major exterior changes. Plans call for keeping the existing signage size, updated with the cafe’s name, along with some basic cleanup of the outdoor area and parking lot. If approved, the café would operate seven days a week from 7am until 10pm.

Route 9 in Wappingers Turning Into 'Coffee Row'

If both Cafe Lusso and the proposed 7 Brew Coffee move forward, Route 9 would soon have 7 Brew Coffee, Starbucks, two Dunkin’ locations, and Ready Coffee all within roughly a mile of each other. That’s five major coffee options packed into a very short stretch of road, not counting smaller local spots nearby.

Is this the beginning of a coffee boom in the Hudson Valley, or are we reaching a saturation point for caffeine? It looks like we'll find out in 2026.