Thousands of Frogs, Salamanders Crossing Local Roads This Month

Thousands of frogs and salamanders are expected to be taking to the streets in the Hudson Valley this month.

The NY State DEC is asking residents to be on the lookout for small animals that are already waking from hibernation. Although rarely seen throughout the year, the wooded areas of the Hudson Valley are inhabited by colonies of salamanders and frogs that spend much of their time under rocks and rotting logs.

Each year during the months of March and April these salamanders and frogs migrate to breeding pools that may be up to a quarter-mile away from where they have been hibernating. On warmer, rainy evenings thousands of these animals can be seen crossing roads to get where nature wants them to go.

Because of this year's unseasonably warm weather, migrations have already been documented in our area. Frogs and salamanders are making their journeys in areas near New Paltz and Catskill. Another hotspot is in Rhinebeck, where warmer temperatures may cause creatures to start making their way across roadways.

For more information on theses amphibian migrations and how you can volunteer to track them, visit the DEC's website.

