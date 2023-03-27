Comedy show to benefit MHA of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet program.

MHA of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet program is funded by the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans' Peer Services Project with services that include support groups, social activities, assistance in finding housing and/or employment for homeless veterans, advocacy for benefits and much more: emotional support, educational information, referrals to useful services, information around support groups and social events, advocacy, and short-term care management.

A comedy show being put on by the Vet2Vet program is set to take place at Darby O'Gill's in Hyde Park, NY featuring a full lineup of some of the area's best comedians including a Navy veteran.

Comedy For a Cause

SLC Productions (Smells Like Comedy) Presents Comedy For a Cause by Hudson Valley funnyman Daniel McRitchie on Saturday, April 1 at 8 pm at Darby O'Gills in Hyde Park. Get tickets thorough Eventbrite here. In addition to Daniel McRitchie, Shannon Cooke, winner of Mic'd Up at Levity Live, who's also performed at Broadway Comedy Club, Beyond Funny, Albany Funny Bone and Laugh It Up Comedy Club among others. A long-time local favorite, Shannon Cooke has performed all over the northeast.

Comedian Crazy Gene Trifilo is an 18-year veteran of stand-up comedy. Gene has appeared at some of the nation's top venues including the Tropicana and the Paramount theater. His high energy act and on-stage likeability make him a fan favorite as well. Gene has also been heard on local radio and helped raise money through laughter for the wounded warriors and various other charitable organizations throughout New York and New Jersey.

KP Burke is a Navy Vet, New Jersey comic and host of "American Loser Podcast." Burke dropped his debut special Escape from Jacksonville in 2022 which delivers his unique perspective on the world from spending his formative years stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. The special is currently airing on SiriusXM, with two clips recently going viral on Instagram. Check out his full stand-up special in the YouTube link below.

