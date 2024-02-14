Woodstock Legend and Hall of Famer Returning to Bethel Woods

Santana set to appear with Counting Crows this summer.

The summer lineup for Bethel Woods Center for the Arts continues to grow and its great to see that a Woodstock legend is returning to the hallowed grounds. Carlos Santana and his band last played the venue back in 2022.

Guitarist Carlos Santana rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his band Santana, which pioneered of rock and roll and Latin American jazz. He experienced a resurgence of popularity and critical acclaim in the late 1990s with his collaboration with Rob Thomas on the song "Smooth" from the 1999 Santana album Supernatural. In 2015, Rolling Stone listed him at number 20 on their list of 100 greatest guitarists. He's won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band in 1988.

Carlos Santana is no stranger to the Hudson Valley with of course his Woodstock history and multiple return visits to Bethel Woods over the years. He was also spotted just last summer in Kingston, NY dining at a popular restaurant while in town for a performance at a Miles Davis tribute concert.

Many big tours announced this week so far including AC/DC, Neil Young, Pearl Jam and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Santana among others. Santana and Counting Crows are going out on the Oneness Tour with more than two dozen shows thus summer as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. One of thoe stops will be at Bethel Woods in July, the site of the original 1969 Woodstock Festival.

When is Santana at Bethel Woods and When Do Tickets on Sale?

This year just happens to be the 55th anniversary of the Wooodstock Music Festival and its pretty cool that Carlos Santana will be performing again at Bethel Woods this summer concert season. Santana and Counting Crows will play Bethel Woods on July 18, 2024 and tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10am. Get more info here.

