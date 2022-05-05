There are more places that are encouraging people to get out of their homes and travel. Where would you like to fly? How about flying from a sort of close to home airport, Westchester County Airport in White Plains, NY?

There are a few airlines that fly out of there, but where should you park? How soon should you get to the airport before your flight leaves, and what does this airport have that Albany and Newburgh don't have?

What 5 Things Don't You Know About Westchester County, NY Airport?

The first thing that many people don't know about the Westchester Airport or White Plains, NY airport is that although it is very small, the waiting area more specifically, there are many airlines that fly out of there. Those airlines include Delta, JetBlue, Breeze, Cape Air, American, Elite, United and Tradewinds.

How early should you get to the Westchester County Airport, White Plains, NY?

Making sure you get to the airport at the right time is imperative to keep things flowing on any trip. Depending on how long the security line is, even the TSA Pre-Check, you will need to get to the airport at least an hour and a half before your departure time.

What does Westchester County Airport have that Stewart Newburgh does not?

Westchester Airport (HPN Airport Code) has Clear ID. You can sign up for it there, and use it there. This is where you pay a fee for a year, and you can scan your retina, and by pass the regular TSA line. If you have TSA pre-check, along with Clear, too, you skip all of that. Its pretty sweet.

Where should you park when flying out of Westchester County Airport?

Obviously, if you can get someone to drop you off that is the best! However, there is a little known secret. You can park at the Park n Fly at SUNY Purchase, and get shuttled over, easy breezy. The last time I parked there it was $17 dollars per day.

What about food? Are there places to get food once you get through TSA security?

The last 'secret' that you should know about this airport? The food options, while the have gotten so much better over the years, are still pretty limited once you get passed security. Make sure to bring an empty water bottle to fill up at the water stations, along with a few snacks, to make your time waiting a bit easier. Enjoy your travel season.

