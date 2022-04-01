How often do you get pulled over by the police? Is it for speeding? Is it for your safety or for others?

Did you parents ever tell you what not to say to the police? How to just ask for an attorney? When to not say anything at all?

What are the things every New Yorker Knows Not to Say to a Cop?

The fastest way to get a police officer upset at you is to just immediately start calling them anything to do with a pork food product. Just don't do it. Starting off this way is almost guaranteed to get you ticketed for another two or three issues than the one that you were pulled over for in the first place?

Say nothing of the police officers personal appearance.

Don't say anything about their hat, their tummy, their height. Refrain from using the words, Tiny, Slim, Curly or Tank. Think of it as being polite not to say anything about you if you are caught in your pajamas and house slippers. Same thing.

You should avoid anything regarding the police officers dietary habits.

Do not say anything about donuts, coffee, sub sandwiches or anything about something the police officer might eat. Even if you see a police officer eating donuts, don't say anything about it.

Should you feel inclined to make any gestures, should you?

Ok, while we have covered a few things to never say to a police officer, what about rude or potentially rude gestures? Don't do this either. Don't 'give them the bird' under any circumstances, do this, it will not help out your situation.

Does 'fighting back with your words' get you anywhere with a police officer?

When in doubt, every New Yorker knows just to keep their mouth shut. Anything that can tick a police officer off, should be avoided at all costs.

