You may have heard about Walmart having to pull the "Cocaine Santa" sweater off their Canadian website after complaints? Now that all this attention has been drawn to the "Let it Snow" sweater - complete with Santa sitting behind a table with three drawn lines of what appears to be coke, people are curious and want to get their hands on this "offensive" pullover.

In a story that first appeared in the NY Post, the Cocaine Santa sweater is now available on Amazon. But there's other silly and somewhat raunchy sweaters you can choose for your next ugly Christmas sweater party. One even depicts a naked Santa with a small wrapped present being the only thing blocking out his nether regions, with the words "I Have a Big Package For You."

Check out them out here.

