These 5 Hudson Valley Coronavirus Charts Will Make You Smile
After three months of social distancing and making huge sacrifices in our everyday lives, it's nice to actually see some big results.
Living day to day during a pandemic can be very frustrating. Spending weeks wearing masks, sanitizing your groceries and being home from work has made some people wonder if the cure has been worse than the disease. Well, these charts show just how effective the Hudson Valley's sacrifice has been.
As other states see huge surges in coronavirus cases, the Hudson Valley is boasting our best statistics since March.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Fireworks 2020
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.