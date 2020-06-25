These 5 Hudson Valley Coronavirus Charts Will Make You Smile

After three months of social distancing and making huge sacrifices in our everyday lives, it's nice to actually see some big results.

Living day to day during a pandemic can be very frustrating. Spending weeks wearing masks, sanitizing your groceries and being home from work has made some people wonder if the cure has been worse than the disease. Well, these charts show just how effective the Hudson Valley's sacrifice has been.

As other states see huge surges in coronavirus cases, the Hudson Valley is boasting our best statistics since March.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: