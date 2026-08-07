Route 376 to Get New Name in Dutchess County

Drivers in Dutchess County are already seeing some big changes along one of the area’s busiest roads this summer. Now, part of that highway is getting a new name.

As we previously reported, the state is undertaking a major repaving project along virtually the entire Route 376 corridor through Dutchess County. Work stretches from East Fishkill north through Wappinger and into the Town of Poughkeepsie, ending near Raymond Avenue and Vassar College.

Much of the work is being performed at night in an effort to reduce the impact on daytime traffic.

Route 376 is an important north-south artery through Dutchess County, connecting some of the region’s busiest commercial and residential areas. While drivers will continue to know the road as Route 376, those traveling through East Fishkill will soon see another name recognizing the people who served their country.

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Route 376 Gets New Name in East Fishkill

A section of Route 376 in East Fishkill has officially been designated as the East Fishkill Veterans Highway, following the signing of new legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul. The new name will apply to a portion of Route 376 near East Fishkill Town Hall, directly across from the town’s new Veterans Park.

The legislation, sponsored by Assemblyman Anil Beephan and carried in the State Senate by Senator Rob Rolison, was signed into law on July 31.

According to Beephan, the location of the newly named highway was specifically chosen to complement the new East Fishkill Veterans Park and create a permanent tribute to local residents who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“This designation ensures that the service and sacrifice of East Fishkill’s veterans will be recognized for generations to come,” Beephan said. “Placing the East Fishkill Veterans Highway across from the new Veterans Park will create a meaningful and visible tribute in the heart of our community.”

The idea originated with members of the East Fishkill American Legion Manny Bacon Post, who worked with Beephan, East Fishkill Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro and the Town Board to move the proposal forward.