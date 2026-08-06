Marist Football Player Signs with the New York Jets

For just the fifth time in school history, a Marist University football player has signed an NFL contract.

Former Red Fox tight end Connor Hulstein has officially joined the New York Jets' 90-man training camp roster, giving the Poughkeepsie school another player with a chance to reach football's biggest stage.

Making an NFL roster is never easy, especially for an undrafted player. The Jets will eventually have to trim their roster before the regular season begins, meaning Hulstein faces an uphill battle over the next few weeks. But simply earning a contract is a major accomplishment and puts him in rare company in Marist football history.

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Hulstein arrived at Marist after spending four seasons at Princeton, where he was recruited by current Marist head coach Mike Willis. In his lone season with the Red Foxes, he put together one of the best years ever by a Marist tight end.

The six-foot-six pass catcher hauled in 42 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns, setting school records for a tight end in receiving yards, touchdowns and yards per catch. He also led all FCS tight ends in receiving yards while earning Associated Press All-American honors.

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Marist head coach Mike Willis praised Hulstein's work ethic after the signing.

"I am unbelievably proud of Connor Hulstein," Willis said. "Connor has embodied our standard of Mindset, Energy, and Toughness the entire time I've known him. This has been Connor's dream since I've known him, and we are so proud of him for making it come true."

Hulstein becomes just the fifth Marist football player to sign an NFL contract. The most recognizable name on that list is kicker Jason Myers, who recently played in the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks after building a standout NFL career that has included multiple Pro Bowl selections. Other former Red Foxes to sign NFL contracts include Michael Rios, Terrence Fede and Clayborne Fields III.

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Hulstein got his first opportunity with the Jets earlier this year after impressing at rookie minicamp and earning an invitation back for mandatory minicamp. That performance ultimately led to a spot on New York's 90-man roster.

The Jets open their preseason schedule on August 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Hulstein several chances to prove he belongs. Even if making the final 53-man roster is a long shot, the former Marist standout has a lot to celebrate, becoming one of only a handful of Red Foxes ever to earn an NFL contract.