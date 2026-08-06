Weather Advisory Issued for Entire Hudson Valley Today

It may only be early August, but today is shaping up to be one of the most uncomfortable days the Hudson Valley has seen this summer.

A Heat Advisory is in effect across the region today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Add in the tropical humidity and it will feel more like 95 to 100 degrees during the afternoon, creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors. A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to reach levels that can cause heat-related illnesses.

Photo by Maarten van den Heuvel on Unsplash man jogging while listening using black earphones during day time

Emergency officials are urging residents to take the advisory seriously. If possible, stay in air conditioning during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing and avoid strenuous outdoor activities this afternoon. It's also important to check on elderly neighbors, never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, and make sure outdoor pets have plenty of shade and fresh water.

Today's heat may also help spark scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. While not everyone will see rain, any storms that do develop could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Unfortunately, relief won't arrive right away.

Photo by Ricky Bonilla on Unsplash the sun is shining behind a colorful umbrella

Friday is expected to be just as hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees and another chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Saturday stays warm, with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90, though scattered storms could offer brief relief in some areas.

The good news is that the forecast finally starts to improve late in the weekend. While Sunday will still be warm, humidity levels are expected to begin dropping by Sunday night. Early next week looks noticeably more comfortable, with highs returning to the lower 80s and much less humidity across the Hudson Valley.

Until then, it's a good idea to reschedule strenuous outdoor projects if possible, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outside. Heat remains the deadliest weather hazard in the United States, and officials say even healthy people can become sick when temperatures and humidity climb this high.