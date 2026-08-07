Cannabis Products Coming to Hudson Valley Farmers Markets

The next farmers market you go to may have something even more exciting than cider donuts, corn and tomatoes.

Now, shoppers could also find locally grown cannabis.

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new law that expands where licensed cannabis businesses can sell their products, specifically opening the door for sales at approved farmers markets, pop-up events and other public markets throughout New York.

Photo by Remy Gieling on Unsplash a group of people standing around a fruit stand

Cannabis Sales Allowed at Approved Farmers Markets

The new law allows licensed cannabis microbusinesses and dispensaries to participate in what the state calls Cannabis Showcase Events.

These events can take place at approved farmers markets, pop-ups and other community events, giving smaller cannabis producers an opportunity to sell directly to customers outside of traditional dispensaries.

That could have a particularly big impact here in the Hudson Valley, where agriculture and farmers markets are a major part of the local economy.

State Senator Michelle Hinchey, who represents portions of the Hudson Valley and sponsored the legislation, says the change is designed to help small cannabis farms that don't have the resources of larger companies.

"Cannabis microbusinesses are often small farms without big marketing budgets or easy access to retail markets," Hinchey said. "Showcase events, like farm markets, give these small businesses a perfect way to reach consumers with their homegrown products."

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash white and brown cigarette stick on white and black floral textile

Don't Expect Cannabis at Every Hudson Valley Farmers Market

The new law doesn't mean cannabis vendors can simply set up a table at any farmers market they choose.

Sales must be part of an approved Cannabis Showcase Event and involve businesses licensed through New York's regulated cannabis program.

The events are designed to allow licensed operators to interact directly with customers while working with local municipalities and event organizers.

For consumers, it means another place to purchase legal, regulated cannabis products. For small growers, state officials say it provides an important new way to introduce their products to customers and build a following.

Governor Hochul says the law is intended to give smaller operators a better chance of competing in New York's growing cannabis industry.

"By opening the door for legal operators to sell at approved community events and farmers markets we are putting small entrepreneurs on a level playing field," Hochul said.