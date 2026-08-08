Summer is flying by, but there's still time to squeeze in one more family adventure before school starts back up.

LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak

LEGOLAND New York Resort's LEGO Festival is running through August 16, bringing exclusive experiences you won't find anywhere else, including brand-new LEGO Pokémon and LEGO F1 attractions.

LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak

LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak

One of the biggest draws this year is the all-new LEGO Pokémon Play Zone. Visitors can be among the first in the world to experience LEGO Pokémon before the official product line launches later this month. Kids can build and care for their own LEGO Pokémon using the new LEGO SMART Play system, train their creations at the Trainer Center, build a LEGO Poké Ball, and pose for photos with an enormous LEGO Pikachu constructed entirely out of LEGO bricks.

LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak

LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak LEGOLAND NY/Jana Deak

Speed fans haven't been forgotten, either.

The festival's new LEGO F1 Thrill Zone lets guests put their pit crew skills to the test in the interactive Brick Stop Challenge, where racers compete against the clock during a Formula 1-style pit stop. Throughout the day, families can also catch the energetic b, celebrate the next generation of drivers during the F1 Academy Spotlight, and meet LEGO pit crew characters for photos around the park.

Beyond the new themed zones, LEGO Festival transforms the park into a giant interactive playground with hands-on building activities, entertainment, character encounters, and colorful photo opportunities designed especially for younger guests. It's a chance for families to build, play, dance, and explore together while experiencing attractions that are only available during this limited-time event.

If you've been waiting to make a summer trip to Goshen, now's the time. LEGO Festival wraps up August 16, making the next week one of your last opportunities to experience everything the celebration has to offer before it's gone for the year.

And Don't Skip the LEGOLAND Hotel

And here's my personal tip: don't overlook the LEGOLAND New York Hotel if you're turning this into an overnight trip. Honestly, this might be my favorite part of the whole LEGOLAND experience.

The hotel keeps the LEGO theme going from the moment you walk through the door, with colorful rooms, LEGO-themed details, activities for kids, and plenty to explore even after you've left the park for the day. There are themed rooms designed around different LEGO worlds, plus entertainment and interactive experiences that make the hotel feel like part of the vacation rather than just a place to sleep.

For families traveling from the Hudson Valley or the Capital Region, making it an overnight adventure can also take some of the pressure off. Instead of trying to conquer the park and drive home exhausted, you can stay right in the middle of the LEGO action.

And if your kids are anything like mine, they're probably going to consider the hotel part of the attraction.