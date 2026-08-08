UPDATE: 8/9/26 10 a.m.: Around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, New York State Police announced Thomas Ryan was found and arrested in Schoharie County,

A man wanted in connection with an Orange County homicide is still on the run, and investigators have now confirmed that the victim was his own father.

New York State Police say 70-year-old Robert Ryan of Greenville was killed Thursday, August 6, at his home at 512 Greenville Turnpike. Investigators have identified Robert's son, Thomas Ryan, as the suspect in the homicide.

Thomas Ryan remains at large as State Police and a long list of law enforcement agencies continue working to locate him.

According to investigators, Thomas did not live with his father at the time of the killing and has no other known current ties to the Greenville community.

Read More: NY State Police Search For Armed Suspect In Orange County Killing |

State Police say investigators have determined that Thomas Ryan has been living a transient lifestyle and has stayed at numerous shelters throughout New York State.

Investigators have followed up on those locations and continue to investigate tips and reported sightings.

Authorities are also conducting an extensive video canvass, expanding outward from the crime scene in an effort to reconstruct Ryan's movements following the homicide. Residents should expect investigators to continue conducting neighborhood canvasses and knocking on doors throughout the area this weekend.

Extra State Police patrols have also been deployed throughout Greenville and surrounding communities.

Ryan May Be Traveling By Car Or Train

Investigators say their preliminary investigation determined that Thomas Ryan fled the area in his father's vehicle, a gray 2016 Toyota Prius with New York registration HNH-7671.

Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP

Ryan is also known to travel by train, and investigators are coordinating with rail transportation partners as they continue searching for him.

State Police are asking residents and businesses in Greenville and surrounding communities to check surveillance footage recorded from approximately 6 p.m. on August 6 through the overnight hours for anything that could help establish Ryan's movements.

Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

Multiple Agencies Involved In Search

The investigation is being led by the New York State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from specialized units including the Major Crimes Unit, Computer Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, Community Stabilization Unit and undercover investigators assigned to the Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Multiple other agencies are assisting, including the Middletown Police Department, Port Jervis Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, NYPD and FBI.

Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

The New York State Intelligence Center, Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, Orange County Medical Examiner's Office and Orange County District Attorney's Office are also involved.

State Police are urging the public to remain vigilant. Anyone who believes they have seen Thomas Ryan or the gray Toyota Prius should not approach him or attempt to confront him.

Anyone with information about Ryan's whereabouts should immediately call 911 or contact New York State Police Troop F Communications at 845-344-5300. Tips can also be emailed to FBCICrimeTips@troopers.ny.gov.

Investigators say even a small piece of information could help them safely locate Ryan and bring the search to an end.