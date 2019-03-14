The Deadliest Weekend on Hudson Valley Roads Starts Friday

If you're someone who plays the odds, you'll want to stay off the roads this weekend.

With St. Patrick's Day being celebrated on Sunday, authorities are warning motorists about the dangers of drinking and driving deaths this weekend. St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most popular drinking holidays on the calendar. It's also one of the most hazardous days to be on the road.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 59 alcohol-related fatalities nationwide during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period in 2017,

To help curb the number of fatalities this year, Police departments throughout the Hudson Valley will be participating in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI campaign kicks off on Friday, March 15 and will end on Monday, March 18.

Poughkeepsie attorney Jonna Spilbor warns motorists that in the eyes of the law, there's no save amount of alcohol to consume before driving. Spilbor says, "you're only safe bet if you're going to drink at all is not to drive because you can be arrested and charged based solely on an officer's observation of you and not your actual blood alcohol level."

So if you want to avoid getting stopped at a DWI checkpoint or, even worse, become a tragic St. Patrick's Day statistic, make sure to have a designated driver or opt for an Uber this weekend.

