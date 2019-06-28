The 3rd Annual Reel Harmony Songwriter & Music Festival

What better way is there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Woodstock Concert than with an outdoor music festival in Sullivan County? I don't think there is a better way, so mark your calendars now for Aug. 10 and make plans to head to Roscoe.

It's the Third Annual Reel Harmony Songwriter and Music Festival at Roscoe Beer Company at 145 Rockland Road Saturday, Aug. 10. The festival kicks off and noon and runs all the way through 8 pm. And it's not just for songwriters. It's for all music lovers. The festival, in true Woodstock spirit, will feature multiple artists singing on various stages, vendors, food, arts and crafts, games and activities, some great craft beer and fireworks to cap off the night. Fun for the whole family.

Make sure to bring your blankets and lawn chairs. For more information about the The Third Annual Reel Harmony Songwriter & Music Festival, check out the event facebook page.

