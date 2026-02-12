Monticello Man Faces Decades In Prison For Attacking Deputy
A Monticello man is looking at a lifetime in prison after a jury convicted him of attempted murder for shooting at a Sullivan County Sheriff's Deputy in 2025.
Sullivan County District Attorney Brian Conaty announced this week, that Markell Jarrette, 30, of Monticello, was found guilty after a jury trial of First-Degree Attempted Murder, Second-Degree Attempted Murder, two Second-degree counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, First-degree Criminal Use of a Firearm, and Menacing a Police Officer, all felonies, stemming from a violent attack on an on-duty, uniformed law enforcement officer.
The April 2025 Shooting
According to the DA's announcement, on April 10, 2025, Jarrette "attempted to murder Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Foertsch, by pointing a loaded and illegal firearm at him at point-blank range and discharging the illegal firearm multiple times at Deputy Foertsch."
Deputy Foertsch was reportedly responding to a recent larceny complaint, but instead was confronted by Jarrette.Deputy Foertsch was not hit by the gunfire and only sustained minor injuries.
Throughout the course of the trial the jury received testimony from 24 witnesses and further received over 50 exhibits that were entered into evidence including surveillance footage, police radio transmissions, firearms, spent shell casings, a spent projectile, DNA evidence linking Jarrette to the trigger and magazine of the illegal firearm, and ballistics evidence linking the spent shell casings and projectile to Jarrette’s illegal firearm.
“This was a cold and calculated attempt to murder a uniformed police officer in the line of duty. Let me be absolutely clear: anyone who targets a law enforcement officer is declaring war on the safety and order of our community. We will not tolerate it. We will not excuse it. And I will pursue the maximum consequences that the law allows. Our officers put on the badge knowing the risks, but they should always return to their families embrace at the end of their shifts," Conaty said. "We are grateful that Deputy Foertsch survived this deliberate and senseless act, and we commend his courageous response and the professionalism of everyone who responded that day. I wish to thank the New York State Police who led this investigation and specifically thank the members of their Forensic Identification Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit for their thorough and comprehensive processing of the evidence collected in this case and diagraming the crime scene. Today’s verdict is a testament to their courage and to the unwavering resolve of this office. We stand in strength, shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who put on the uniform and swear to protect us every single day.”
Jarrette will be sentenced on April 22, 2026, where he faces 63 years to life in state prison.