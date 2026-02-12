A Monticello man is looking at a lifetime in prison after a jury convicted him of attempted murder for shooting at a Sullivan County Sheriff's Deputy in 2025.

According to the DA's announcement, on April 10, 2025, Jarrette "attempted to murder Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Foertsch, by pointing a loaded and illegal firearm at him at point-blank range and discharging the illegal firearm multiple times at Deputy Foertsch."

Deputy Foertsch was reportedly responding to a recent larceny complaint, but instead was confronted by Jarrette.Deputy Foertsch was not hit by the gunfire and only sustained minor injuries.

Throughout the course of the trial the jury received testimony from 24 witnesses and further received over 50 exhibits that were entered into evidence including surveillance footage, police radio transmissions, firearms, spent shell casings, a spent projectile, DNA evidence linking Jarrette to the trigger and magazine of the illegal firearm, and ballistics evidence linking the spent shell casings and projectile to Jarrette’s illegal firearm.