Two people were arrested after police say they broke into a house to steal guns and cash. On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 9:17 a.m., New York State Police responded to a reported burglary at a home on Fox Mountain Road in the Town of Liberty.

According to police, the residence had been forcibly entered and two handguns, along with a large amount of cash was stolen.

Two suspects were reportedly identified as Heather L. Smith, 39, of South Fallsburg, NY, and Anthony J. Atkins, 39, of Neversink, NY. They were located and arrested. Police said the two handguns and a portion of the currency was recovered.

Atkins was charged with:

Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Illegal Entry of a Dwelling, a Class C felony

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Property Exceeds $3,000, a Class D felony

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, Damage to Another Person’s Property, a Class E felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, Loaded Firearm, Class C felonies

Possession of Burglar’s Tools, a Class A misdemeanor

Smith was charged with:

Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Illegal Entry of a Dwelling, a Class C felony

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Property Exceeds $3,000, a Class D felony

Uniform Traffic Ticket (violation)

Smith and Atkins were both arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court. Smith was taken to the Sullivan County Jail with bail set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $400,000 partially secured bond. Atkins was also taken to the Sullivan County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $200,000 partially secured bond.

Both defendants are scheduled to return to court this week.