An NYPD sergeant is now facing multiple felony charges in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway that killed a Hudson Valley man last month.

New York Attorney General Letitia James Monday announced the indictment, arrest, and arraignment of Tiffany P. Howell, 47, of Warwick.

Howell has been charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Second-Degree Manslaughter, First-Degree Vehicular Manslaughter, and two counts of Second-Degree Vehicular Manslaughter.

Just before 11:40 p.m. on January 22, Howell, an NYPD Sergeant, was reportedly driving her personal vehicle while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County. Reports state she was driving southbound in the northbound lanes at more than 50 miles per hour, when she crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Manuel Boitel, 61, of Peekskill.

Investigation Underway After Fatal Crash Involving NYPD Sergeant

Boitel was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. Howell, who was off duty at the time, was also taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Howell was arraigned Monday in Westchester County Court, where bail was set at a $250,000 bond, a $500,000 partially secured bond, or $100,000 cash. She is due back in court March 18.

If convicted on the top count, she faces a maximum sentence of eight and one-third to 25 years in prison.

The Fatal Crash on January 22, 2026

On the night of the crash, New York State Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver near the Town of Mount Pleasant, where they reportedly discovered that Howell’s 2021 Infiniti was traveling in the wrong direction when it struck Boitel’s 2024 Toyota head-on.

State Police confirmed Howell was a current member of the NYPD and had been with the department for approximately 18 years; she has since been suspended without pay, according to the NY Post.

It was previously reported that Howell was leaving a party with an open bar and other law enforcement officers.

According to reports, Manuel Boitel was a husband of 42 years, a longtime doorman on the Upper Eastside of Manhattan and left behind his wife and sons, whom he was the provider for.

Under New York Executive Law Section 70-b, any incident in which a police officer may have caused a death must be reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation, regardless of whether the officer was on or off duty. That review ultimately led to the grand jury indictment announced this week. The investigation remains ongoing.