A first-of-its-kind indoor sports and social complex is opening inside the Hudson Valley’s largest mall this weekend.

SWING, a new recreation and entertainment destination at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, officially opens to the public this Saturday, March 7!

The facility blends sports, training, and social spaces into one large indoor venue designed for athletes, families, and groups of friends.

The concept was created by some familiar Hudson Valley faces.

The ownership team behind Gold’s Gym Middletown and Parisi Speed School joined forces to combine competition with a social atmosphere under one roof.

Inside SWING, visitors will find:

Professional pickleball courts;

Golf simulators;

61-foot and 70-foot baseball and softball batting cages;

A sports lounge with food, performance shakes, and drinks;

Event space for leagues, birthday parties, and corporate gatherings

Developers say the goal was to create an interactive sports and entertainment hub where people can train, compete, or simply hang out.

Unlike traditional sports facilities, no membership is required. Guests can book activities individually, while memberships offer discounts and priority reservations.

Local officials say the project represents a new type of recreation space for the region and adds another attraction to the Galleria at Crystal Run as the mall continues shifting toward entertainment-driven experiences.

“The opening of SWING at the Galleria at Crystal Run is an exciting step forward for recreation and economic growth in Orange County,” said Steven M. Neuhaus, Orange County Executive. “This innovative destination brings new energy to The Galleria at Crystal Run and creates a welcoming space where families, friends, and neighbors can come together and enjoy all that our community has to offer.”

Reservations for play time and event bookings will open when SWING launches on March 7.