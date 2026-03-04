An NYPD academy recruit is now facing felony charges after he reportedly lied about his age to sexually assault a minor.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Tuesday that a New York City Police Cadet was arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with rape and related sex offenses for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl without her consent after meeting her through a dating app.

Ahmed Elnahtawy, 24, assigned to the NYPD’s Police Academy, was arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and sexual misconduct. He was ordered held on bail of $50,000 cash or bond and to return to court on May 1, 2026.

According to the investigation, on November 30, 2025, Elnahtawy and the victim connected through a dating app, where he allegedly lied about his age. The two later communicated on Instagram and arranged to meet at the victim’s residence in Flatbush.

It is alleged that, during that encounter, Elnahtawy reportedly engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with the victim without her consent.

Then on December 5, 2025, the victim reportedly told a school guidance counselor, who subsequently reported it to police.

“This defendant is accused of lying about his age, arranging to meet a teenager and then assaulting her when she rebuffed him," District Attorney Gonzalez said. "The alleged conduct is disturbing and completely unacceptable, especially from someone seeking a career in law enforcement. We will now work to hold him accountable.”

Previous Charges Against the Recruit

According to Daily News, in October 2025, Elnahtawy was arrested after investigators accused him of forcing a woman to perform oral sex at the Woodside Motor Inn in Queens.

According to police, that assault reportedly happened on October 5, 2025 while the two were together at the motel.

At that time Elnahtawy was taken into custody at the NYPD Police Academy in College Point in December and charged with rape, forcible touching and sexual abuse.

At the time of the December arrest, he had been in the academy for about four months and was expected to graduate in early 2026.

According to 50-a.org, which reports complaints against police officers, he has been assigned to the "Military and Extended Leave Desk" since January 2026.