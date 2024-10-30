Teens Fleeing Police Found and Arrested on Firearms Charges in Dutchess County

Members of the New York State Troopers had themselves an eventful night over the weekend when they encountered a reckless driver during the early morning hours of Saturday October 26, 2024, traveling route 9W. The encounter would involve involve a full on pursuit that would eventually end in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Troopers Chase Down Teens in Lloyd

This weekend incident began at approximately 1:17am Saturday morning when State Troopers from the Highland barracks observed a 2022 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on Route 9W in the town of Lloyd.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers began pursuit of the vehicle after witnessing what was described as the vehicle being "in violation of numerous vehicle and traffic law infractions". Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle but those efforts proved unsuccessful.

The following the vehicle failing to comply with the traffic stop, the pursuit continued. Troopers later ended the pursuit just before entering the city of Poughkeepsie.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Collision and Track Down

It appeared as if the occupants of the Elantra made their escape and successfully evaded law enforcement, that reality would soon change though. Later on, reports came in that the very same vehicle had been spotted on Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The vehicle reportedly was involved in a collision with multiple unoccupied and parked vehicles in Main Street parking lot. Troopers as well as Officers from the Poughkeepsie Police Department arrived on the scene and found the vehicle, however it was unoccupied.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Troopers and Poughkeepsie Officers began searching the area for the occupants of the vehicle. The search would not take long as they found the vehicles occupants at the intersection of Mill St and North Bridge Street and placed them under arrest. Afterward, Troopers and Officers would search the suspects vehicle where inside they would find three illegal handguns.

Similar Content: Dutchess County Drug Dealer Arrested in Latest Drug Task Force Undercover Operation

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Felony Charges and Potential Punishment

Following their arrest, the occupants of the vehicle were identified as 19-year old Amari Webb of Poughkeepsie and the other simply as an 18-year old male from Bogota, NJ.

Get our free mobile app

Both Webb and the 18-year old New Jersey native would be charged with three (3) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and three (3) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree. the charges are considered to be class C and class D felonies respectively.

Canva Canva loading...

In addition to the felony charges, Webb also cited for the multiple traffic violations while driving the vehicle. Following their arrest, both suspects appeared in the Town of Lloyd Court on Monday October 29,2024, where afterward they were each remanded to the Ulster County Jail with bail set at $200,000 cash, $300,000 bond, and $400,000 partially secured bond.

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

Debunking Popular Reddit Thread That There Are No Grocery Stores in Poughkeepsie, NY A popular reddit thread claims that there are no grocery stores, markets, or drug stores in Poughkeepsie, and I'm here to tell you that is simply not true. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh