Police say four teenagers were arrested after an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle. The minors are now facing charges, including 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property. All the suspects in this case were only fourteen years old, according to a state police report.

This is also another example why you don't want to leave your car doors unlocked, according to the results of an investigation filed by law enforcement. The vehicle was an easy target for the young thieves.

If this case may sound like a bit of news you've already heard, it's not to be confused with another recent chase involving an underage driver in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen. Troopers said in late November, that they were lead on a pursuit that took them on to I-87, and lasted for approximately 34 miles.

Officials say the chase ended after police deployed two spike strips to stop the stolen vehicle. A further investigation by police determined the three occupants in the vehicle were identified as all being seventeen years of age or younger.

Teenagers Allegedly Lead Police in New York State on Chase in Stolen Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 1, troopers arrested four 14-year-olds for 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property, with two of the suspects also being charged with resisting arrest.

State Police reported that on December 1, at 3:02 A.M., troopers observed a 2002 Toyota Camry fail to stop at a stop sign in Lockport. Troopers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. Police then initiated the pursuit.

See Also: Police Say Road Rage Lead to Shooting On New York State Highway

The chase ended when police say the Toyota struck a fence and came to rest. All four teens then allegedly fled on foot from the vehicle. State and local police soon arrested all four suspects in the area. Officials say the Toyota had been recently stolen, though the owner did not know the vehicle had been taken.

Unfortunately, the vehicle was left unlocked by the owner with the keys inside, according to the police report. All the teens were processed, and issued appearance tickets for family court later this month.

See Also: Wanted New York State Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling