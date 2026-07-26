Nearly 80 animals were removed from an Upstate New York property in an animal cruelty investigation over the weekend.

Authorities in Schoharie County are investigating a disturbing animal cruelty case after 78 animals were removed from a property in the Town of Carlisle, in Schoharie County.

According to the Schoharie County Sheriff's Office, deputies first responded to the residence at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24, after receiving a report raising concerns about the welfare of animals on the property.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found multiple puppies suffering from severe medical conditions that required immediate emergency care. Three critically ill puppies were rushed to Upstate Veterinary Specialties in Latham with help from the Town of Carlisle Dog Control and the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley.

The investigation continued the following morning when deputies returned with representatives from the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, the Susquehanna SPCA, and Carlisle Dog Control to evaluate the remaining animals. At that time police say additional puppies were found in critical condition.

The owner voluntarily surrendered the puppies, according to police, and they were transported for emergency veterinary treatment.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the property, leading to the seizure of numerous other animals in need of medical attention.

78 Animals Removed in Animal Cruelty Case

In total, authorities removed 78 animals from the property, including:

17 surrendered puppies,

12 seized dogs,

9 seized cats,

31 seized birds,

5 seized chickens,

and 4 seized horses

The animals were transported to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley and the Susquehanna SPCA for treatment, evaluation, and care.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains active, and no additional information, including possible criminal charges, has been released at this time.