Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General James Warn New York Police Agencies to End ICE Partnerships by August

Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James are making it clear that local police departments in New York should not be helping federal immigration authorities enforce civil immigration laws.

On Monday, the pair announced the first enforcement action by the state's newly created Office of Immigrant Trust sending letters to the 12 New York law enforcement agencies that currently have agreements with ICE. The agencies were reportedly notified in the letter that they must terminate those agreements by August 25, 2026, to comply with a new state law.

The move centers around what's known as 287(g) agreements, which allow local law enforcement officers to perform certain federal immigration enforcement duties in partnership with ICE.

Read More: New York's Local Cops Local Crimes Act Explained |

Hochul said New York's position is straightforward.

"Nobody is above the law. In New York, we will not tolerate the diversion of local resources for federal civil immigration enforcement at the expense of public safety," the governor said. "My top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe. Ensuring our law enforcement remains focused on local crimes is essential to protecting our communities and maintaining public safety."

Attorney General James echoed that message, saying local institutions should not become an extension of federal immigration enforcement.

"The Office of Immigrant Trust will help ensure that schools, local governments, and public agencies remain places of safety and support, rather than agents of the federal administration's campaign of fear and intimidation," James said. "My office is prepared to hold anyone who violates our laws accountable."

What Changed?

The enforcement action follows legislation signed by Hochul on May 27, 2026, known as the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act. The law prohibits local governments and police departments from entering into or maintaining formal or informal 287(g) agreements with ICE.

State officials argue those partnerships damage trust between immigrant communities and local police, making residents less likely to report crimes, cooperate with investigations, or seek emergency assistance.

The law also bans local correctional facilities and juvenile detention centers from housing people being detained solely for federal civil immigration violations.

New Office Will Enforce the Law

The newly established Office of Immigrant Trust, housed within the Attorney General's Office, is responsible for ensuring state and local agencies comply with the new immigration laws.

According to the state, the office has the authority to:

Investigate complaints against state and local agencies

Issue subpoenas and review records

Interview witnesses

Bring civil legal action against agencies that violate the law

Provide guidance and training to government agencies on complying with New York's immigration protections

Officials say the goal is to ensure local police departments remain focused on investigating local crimes rather than assisting with federal civil immigration enforcement.