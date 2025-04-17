Taco Bell Brings Back In Demand Item To New York State Locations

Fast food giant Taco Bell announced they are bringing back an item that proved to be quite popular when they debuted in December 2024. In fact, they were so popular, CNN reports that the company was completely sold out of this item in only a week's time.

Like before, when you think of fast food franchises that are known for their chicken nuggets, you probably think of other franchises like McDonald's or Wendy's.

Taco Bell Locations in New York's Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley .

See Also: Is a Once Popular Mexican Food Chain Returning to New York State?

Taco Bell Brings Back Chicken Nuggets To New York State Locations

CNN reports that Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets are set to return April 24. The chicken nuggets will return for a limited time in New York and nationwide, though CNN says the company could make them a permanent part of the menu if they meet demand.

Taco Bell continues to make major changes to their menu, including a new addition to their iconic hot sauce packets back in September. Taco Bell’s hot sauce has been around since the very beginning, though with only two available flavors at first. By the mid 80s, Taco Bell introduced the iconic sauce packets, that are recognized today.