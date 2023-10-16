After a profitable third business quarter, that included the ever popular Taco Tuesday promotion, Taco Bell is introducing one of their biggest creations ever.

Taco Bell announced they're bringing an all-new menu item to all of their New York state locations, that's sure to pack a whole lot of flavor. It's also the perfect order for anyone who doesn't really give a damn about their diet or wasteline.

Taco Bell Locations in the Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley .

All New, 700+ Calorie Burrito Comes to New York Taco Bells

The Street reports that Taco Bell has added the Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito to their New York and nationwide locations.

See Also: Man Orders 100 Taco Bell Tacos On First Date, Makes Date Pay

Fast Food Post describes the new, gut-busting monstrosity as "marinated, grilled steak, potatoes, chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and three-cheese blend, all wrapped up inside a warm flour tortilla, with more three-cheese blend and bacon grilled on top."

The new burrito will cost $5.99 (some sources say it's over 6 dollars), and is around 700 calories if you're looking to pack on a few pounds for colder months ahead.

See Also: McDonald's Says They ARE Bringing Back Retired Item to New York State Stores

The move comes as the fast food franchise once again switches up with their menu. Eat This, Not That! says that the chain is testing a new Cheesy Street Chalupas in select markets, while their popular Nacho Fries made a triumphant return earlier in 2023 as well.