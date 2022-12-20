In order to compete with other fast food franchises such as McDonald's, Taco Bell might make a limited-time item a permanent part of the menu. And we're not talking about the Mexican Pizza. Taco Bell already brought the sometimes hard to find pizza back permanently in September.

Old Favorite Returns to Hudson Valley Taco Bells?

Fox 5 NY is reporting that Taco Bell is considering making their Nacho Fries a permanent part of their menus to keep up with other establishments like McDonald's. Fox says the Nacho fries first debuted in 2018, and have since become a popular off-and-on menu addition.

Fast food restaurants continue to change their menus, by adding and removing items. And when COVID first affected the country, with the changes to dine-in and takeout procedures, the menu renovations seem to come more frequently.

Taco Bell has added some other items to their menus in the past year, though not all are there to stay for good. Back in early January 2022, the chain introduced its limited-edition Crispy Chicken Wings.

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including 3 in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, Monticello, West Nyack, and New Windsor.

They also announced a little over a year ago that they were bringing back both their popular SpicyPotato Soft Tacos and the Fiesta Potatoes to their restaurants in the Hudson Valley, and the rest of the country. This comes after many customers complained about the potato tacos being removed from menus.

