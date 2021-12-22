Like many fast food chains, Taco Bell has been boldly experimenting with their menus over the past year. Taco Bell had already released their Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco earlier this year, which seems to have already vanished from the menu. But now, wing lovers will have some to celebrate. Taco Bell is releasing their own chicken wings. But not for long.

Syracuse.com says Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings will arrive to restaurants nationwide January 6. The new wings will be flavored with a queso seasoning and come with a side order of ranch. You'll have to jump on this quick though, for the wings will only be around for one week. Taco Bell had been experimenting with the new wings in some markets as far back as August 2020. The fast food giant also has plans to unveil several other new items by January 2022.

Taco Bell, like many fast food companies, has made many additions (and some subtractions) to their menu over the past year during COVID. In January, the chain announced that they plan on bringing back both their popular SpicyPotato Soft Tacos and the Fiesta Potatoes to their restaurants in the Hudson Valley, and the rest of the country. This comes after many customers complained about the potato tacos being removed from menus. The Quesalupa also made its triumphant return. If you don't remember the Quesalupa, it's basically a quesadilla with a chalupa all stuffed together and combined into a double shell mess of a meal.

However, beforementioned Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco appears to already be gone. Taco Bell's foray into the chicken sandwich world suddenly vanished not long after it debuted nationwide September 2. Employees said that the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco was a part of their Taco Bell Experience menu, which often sees items rotate in and out, Hopefully, it will be before long.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America