Is the Hudson Valley Already Running Out of Mexican Pizza?

If you're hitting up some local Hudson Valley Taco Bell's in search of the newly returned Mexican Pizza you might be out of luck. The fast food chain admitted that they just may have "underestimated" the demand for these things. Social media exploded upon the news that the popular menu item that had been discontinued almost two years ago was coming back to Taco Bell locations nationwide. Now, the company is scrambling to "replenish their supplies.".

ABC had initially reported that the popular Mexican Pizza was returning to Taco Bells after a nearly two-year hiatus. The chain had pulled the pizza from all their menus back in November 2020, but came back to menus everywhere May 19. Fans were quite angry when Taco Bell removed the items from all their locations. In fact, their elimination even sparked an online petition to bring them back that got almost 200,000 signatures.

What the item is is basically just some of their usual seasoned beef, in between two shells with some refried beans, pizza sauce, tomatoes, and cheese. However, the company assured customers over Twitter that they're working as fast as they can to get the pizzas back in their restaurants.

We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We’ll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it’s here to stay.

Taco Bell has a number of locations across the Hudson Valley, including Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Fishkill. Middletown, and Kingston.

Taco Bell has added some other items to their menus in recent months, though not all are there to stay for good. Back in early January 2022, the chain introduced its limited-edition Crispy Chicken Wings. They also announced a little over a year ago that they were bringing back both their popular SpicyPotato Soft Tacos and the Fiesta Potatoes to their restaurants in the Hudson Valley, and the rest of the country. This comes after many customers complained about the potato tacos being removed from menus.