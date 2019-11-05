T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Burlington & More Closing on Thanksgiving

It looks like your Aunt Sally may be coming to Thanksgiving dinner this year after all.

Over the past few years, stores have slowly moved their annual Black Friday sales earlier and earlier, forcing workers and bargain shoppers to skip the Thanksgiving holiday and head out to battle for a parking space at the shopping center.

The backlash from consumers and employees who say that the family holiday has been ruined by commercialism has now forced businesses to rethink their marketing strategy.

Here in the Hudson Valley, several stores have vowed to stay closed on Thanksgiving, allowing shoppers and workers to enjoy time with their families before the headache of holiday shopping begins.

Here's a list of Hudson Valley stores that have already vowed to remain closed, or are expected to close on Thanksgiving by the editors of Blackfriday.com

A.C. Moore

Ace Hardware

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Burlington Coat Factory

Christmas Tree Shops

Ethan Allen

H&M

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts

Lowe’s

Marshall’s

Mattress Firm

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Sam’s Club

Tractor Supply Company

True Value

AT&T

Barnes and Noble

Office Depot & OfficeMax

TJ Maxx

One glaring omission from this year's list is Bed, Bath and Beyond. In a press release on Monday the struggling housewares store said that it would open on Thanksgiving evening for the first time.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: