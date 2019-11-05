T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Burlington & More Closing on Thanksgiving
It looks like your Aunt Sally may be coming to Thanksgiving dinner this year after all.
Over the past few years, stores have slowly moved their annual Black Friday sales earlier and earlier, forcing workers and bargain shoppers to skip the Thanksgiving holiday and head out to battle for a parking space at the shopping center.
The backlash from consumers and employees who say that the family holiday has been ruined by commercialism has now forced businesses to rethink their marketing strategy.
Here in the Hudson Valley, several stores have vowed to stay closed on Thanksgiving, allowing shoppers and workers to enjoy time with their families before the headache of holiday shopping begins.
Here's a list of Hudson Valley stores that have already vowed to remain closed, or are expected to close on Thanksgiving by the editors of Blackfriday.com
- A.C. Moore
- Ace Hardware
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Ethan Allen
- H&M
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts
- Lowe’s
- Marshall’s
- Mattress Firm
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Sam’s Club
- Tractor Supply Company
- True Value
- AT&T
- Barnes and Noble
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- TJ Maxx
One glaring omission from this year's list is Bed, Bath and Beyond. In a press release on Monday the struggling housewares store said that it would open on Thanksgiving evening for the first time.
