Suspects Wanted Following Dangerous Stolen Vehicle Chase in Columbia County

The month of December got off to a chaotic start for both state and local police in Columbia County as two suspected thieves took law enforcement on a dangerous high speed chase.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Before the Chase

The incident in question began during the morning hours of December 1, 2024. At approximately 8:25am, members of the New York State Police assisted officers from the Pittsfield Police Department in locating a stolen vehicle which had reportedly traveled into New York.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The press release issued by the New York State Police did not state specifically the make or model of the stolen vehicle only that it was a truck, however law enforcement was successful in finding it. The vehicle was spotted in the Dollar General parking lot on Route 20 in New Lebanon.

Dollar General Cuts Financial Outlook Amid Current Economic Climate Getty Images loading...

Based on the press release, it appears that the two suspects were in the vehicle at the time. Those suspects were simply described as being white males, both wearing dark clothing. Neither suspect complied with commands issued by law enforcement, where they then fled the area. With that, the chase was on.

A Dangerous Pursuit

New York State Troopers began their pursuit of the suspects traveling west down Route 20 and then south down County Route 13 into the area known as Brainard. It was around this time during the pursuit that the suspect operating the stolen vehicle lost control, exited the roadway and became stuck.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Similar Content: Thanksgiving Crash in Columbia County Results in One Fatality and Another Arrested

Having the suspects cornered, law enforcement moved in and once again issued various commands and once again, those commands were ignored. The suspect managed to free the stolen vehicle and the slammed into the patrol car while officers were attempting to get in it.

Canva Canva loading...

The suspects at least for a period of time were able to escape being cornered by law enforcment following the crash, however they did it make it far from the crash scene and the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The crash happened on County Route 13 just a short distance from Kinderhook Lane and after abandoning the vehicle, both suspects fled on foot and escaped. Though the suspects managed to escape, it appears that no individuals were harmed or injured during the time of the event.

Canva, New York State Police Canva, New York State Police loading...

Following the chaotic scene, State police are now accepting assistance from anyone with any possible information regarding the identity or location of these individuals. Anyone with such information can contact the New York State police at (845) 677-7300. The NYSP also ask that when contacting them about this case, please refer to case# NY2400955867.

10 Most Stolen Cars In New York 2024 The Most Stolen Cars In New York Thanks To Tik Tik Viral Trends Gallery Credit: Matthew James

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State