You could say that law enforcement in Westchester County recently hit the jackpot following their discoveries made as part of an investigation into illegal drugs and gambling in the City of New Rochelle.

New Rochelle Gambling Investigation

The investigation into the drugs and gambling brought the New Rochelle Police to the area of North Avenue. Following what was described as a "thorough investigation", New Rochelle Police pinpointed a deli located at 570 North Avenue as a point of interest for the illegal hub. Further investigation also allowed police to identify a second point of interest, a residence located on Mt. Joy Place.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Rochelle Police in their investigation were able to obtain two search warrants for each of the identified locations and those warrants were then executed simultaneously. The search warrant executions would lead to law enforcement making a number of discoveries and also making the arrest of two suspects.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Search Warrant Findings

According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, upon executing the search warrants at both the deli location and the Mt. Joy Place residence, police discovered and seized over $124,000 in cash, three Joker Poker gambling machines, 2 ounces of fentanyl, and 19.5 grams of powdered cocaine.

Get our free mobile app

The suspects that were arrested were also identified as 44-year old, Angel Bravo-Sanchez, of New Rochelle and 58-year old, Alexie Medina, of the Bronx. Both were taken into custody and are facing a number of charges related to drug trafficking and potentially illegal gambling operations

Both Bravo-Sanchez and Medina were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, as well as Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell.

Bravo-Sanchez was also charged with the following crimes of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree and 7th Degree.

Previous Stories: Bomb Squad Called After Explosive Dispute Between Neighbors in Westchester County

The New Rochelle Police Department encourages anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact their non-emergency line at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

How casinos keep you spending money Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

New Laws In New York State In June 2025