You know, it doesn't usually matter who you are or where you live, having neighbors is just about a guarantee. Maybe you're lucky and have a great relationship with your neighbors, maybe you're indifferent towards them and are cordial but not friends and maybe some situations you and your neighbors don't get along.

Whether the relationship with your neighbors is positive, negative or in-between, you can navigate and deal with them. That said, you need to have an exceptionally awful relationship with your neighbor to even think of doing what one Westchester County man "allegedly" did following a dispute with his neighbor.

Neighbors Dispute Leads to Call for Bomb Squad

The volatile situation occurred earlier this week on Sunday May 11, 205, at a location in the Westchester County village of Croton-on-Hudson.

it was during the late evening at approximately 6:48pm, when Croton-on-Hudson Police were called and dispatched to a residence on Van Wyck Street for a reported "explosion". When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an area where an explosion occurred and damaged multiple items on the property.

Detectives were called to and arrived at the residence and began an investigation. According to the press release issued by the Croton-on-Hudson Police through their Facebook page, it was determined that an explosive device was thrown on the property by a neighbor following a dispute.

The Westchester County Bomb Squad was also called to the residence in order to identify the explosive device. According to the Bomb Squad, the explosive was a 3-inch commercial display mortar. Unsurprisingly, these are illegal to possess in the State of New York.

Warrant Acquired and Arrest Made

Police were successfully able to identify the suspect neighbor as 38-year old, Shea Kirschbaum. Police also acquired a warrant to search Kirschbaum's residence. When the warrant executed, police found no other additional explosives.

Kirschbaum was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Mischief in the First Degree for damaging property of another person by means of an explosive, a Class B Felony. Following his arrest Kirschbaum was arraigned in the Village Justice Court and afterward was released from custody with a future return date.

