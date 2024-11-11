Two Suspects Arrested on Felony Charges After Multi-County Police Chase

This has probably been said at least once, or twice or maybe a thousand times or more by now but, it's not a good idea to try running from the cops. If you run from or try to evade law enforcement, reality is you're just making things worse for yourself. That's also probably a indicator you've got something to hide most likely or at least that's what common sense would say.

Well whatever the case may be, two suspects in Westchester County just recently learned this lesson the hard way after leading law enforcement on a chase which ended in their arrests.

From Westchester to Rockland

The incident in question took place last week on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers based out of the Tarrytown barracks observed a 2021 Nissan Sentra commit numerous traffic violations while traveling northbound on I-87 in the Village of Ardsley, part of Westchester County.

Troopers after spotting the vehicle began their pursuit in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the Sentra however did not comply leading Troopers on the chase. The chase would continue on I-87 but would only last a short time before Troopers ended their chase.

A short time later, the same 2021 Nissan Sentra was located by law enforcement from the Orangetown Police Department on route 59 in Nyack. Troopers were contacted and reported to the scene a short time later to begin their investigation starting with an interview.

In the 2021 Sentra were to occupants, the driver and another passenger. The driver was identified as 26-year old Selena Lasco and 23-year old Javed Duncan, both of Brooklyn, NY.

Suspects Arrested and Charged

After conducting the interview, both Lasco and Duncan were taken into custody. Lasco was taken in without incident, however the passenger Duncan made an attempt to flee the scene on foot but was unsuccessful.

Troopers continued their investigation with a search of the vehicle and made a number of finds, including two illegal firearms, a stolen license plate and a "forged instrument". No other descriptive information was given as to what the forged instrument really was.

Following the finds, both Lasco and Duncan were officially arrested and now face a long list of charges that includes multiple felonies. The following is the list of charges for both suspects....

Selena Lasco

Charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree

Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree (D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (C felony)

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Obstruct Governmental Administration 2nd Degree

Multiple Vehicle and traffic Law infractions

Javed Duncan

Charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree

Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree (D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (D felony)

False Personation

Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Obstruct Governmental Administration 2nd Degree

Currently, Lasco and Duncan are scheduled to appear in the local court at a future date.

