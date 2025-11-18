Three Suspects Arrested and in Custody for Armed Robbery in Rockland County

Members of the New York State Police were active in Rockland County over the weekend following the armed robbery of an individual by three (3) suspects. The incident is like something out of crime drama you'd see on television or in the movies.

Armed Robbery in New City

The incident occurred in the hamlet of New City, part of Clarkstown in Rockland County, during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 15, 2025. The incident started with an interaction between the victim, a 21-year old male, and one of the suspects, identified as 22-year old Jordyn M. Casserly, of Monroe, NY.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the two had met at a bar located at 94 Main Street, Nyack, NY, and left as Friday night turned into Saturday morning. Casserly then convinced the victim to leave the establishment with her, with the understanding that they'd be going to her residence.

A vehicle was outside, which the victim believed to be a rideshare for the pair to travel, however that was not the case. Once in the vehicle, two at the time unknown male occupants robbed the victim at gunpoint. The victim was then released on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near Exit 10 and the suspects then fled the area.

State Police then received the call and responded the area of the crime at that location, near exit 10. A BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert was issued for the suspect vehicle to other patrolling officers and law enforcement in the area. Shortly after the BOLO alert was issued, the suspect vehicle was found, and troopers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Derby Road in Wallkill, NY.

Three Arrested, Three Charged

After conducting the stop, all three suspects were arrested and taken into custody. The two male suspects were identified as 25-year old, Jason Butler, of Wurtsboro, NY, and 38-year old, Kyle J. Youngberg, of Middletown, NY.

Casserly, Youngberg and Butler were all charged with the crimes of...

Robbery 1st Degree, Forcible Theft While Armed with a Deadly Weapon, Class B felony

Conspiracy 4th Degree, Conspire to Commit a Class B or C Felony, Class E felony

Youngberg was also charged with Menacing 2nd Degree, Weapon, Class A misdemeanor. Additionally, all three suspects were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Class A misdemeanor. The three suspects were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Wallkill Court.

A day later on November 16, all three suspects were arraigned in the Town of Clarkstown Court and were remanded to the Rockland County Jail on bail set at $75,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $300,000 partially secured bond. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

