Wanted Out-of-State Fugitive Found and Arrested in Westchester County

Police in Westchester County recently assisted with the apprehension of a wanted fugitive out of the State of Maryland. The investigation and search for the suspect had taken place over the last few months and stemmed from an altercation the suspect had with a police officer in Maryland during the Summer.

Police Officer Hit and Run

The incident which turned the suspect into a fugitive happened back on August 26, 2025. On that day, Lieutenant Robert Burgess initiated what was called a routine traffic stop, that quickly escalated in severity. According to the press release issued by the Harford County Sheriff's Office, the suspect in a Penske truck deliberately swerved towards the Lieutenant and struck him. The hit left the Lieutenant with "critical injuries".

Following the incident, the investigation and multi-state manhunt began for the suspect, who during that time was identified as one Juan Yahir Quiroz Manzueta. The manhunt would continue for weeks, until Manzueta was located at an apartment in the City of New Rochelle.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Harford County Sheriff's Office loading...

The Harford County Sheriff's in conjunction with law enforcement partners in here in New York, made their move and apprehended Manzueta and took him into police custody.

Get our free mobile app

Fighting Extradition

The investigation became a different battle after Manzueta was taken into police custody. As the original crime took place in Maryland, law enforcement's next move was to extradite Manzueta back to Maryland, one problem existed though. That problem was that Manzueta declined to waive extradition. This would then begin several weeks of legal proceedings on the matter.

Previous Stories: Multiple Arrests Made in Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Sullivan County

The legal proceedings on extradition were recently resolved, and Manzueta was returned back to Maryland to face trial for his offenses. Manzueta was charged with a list of crimes that included first- and second-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Friday, November 7, Manzueta was processed into the Harford County Detention Center, where he remains held without bail.

Thanksgiving 101: How To Keep Your Dogs Safe This Thanksgiving make sure to keep your pets safe! From food they can and can NOT eat, to house safety tips and more, here’s how you can keep your dogs safe this Thanksgiving. Gallery Credit: Canva

Watch out for These 7 Creatures That Can Hide in Your Car in New York Warmer temperatures means more wild animals will be out and about - and some of them might wind up in your car. While some may be seeking the warmth that's radiating from your engine, others may be enticed by the smell of food if you have a tendency to snack while driving.

Here's the critters that are most likely to show up uninvited under the hood of your car - or worse - inside your vehicle if you're not careful. Gallery Credit: Megan