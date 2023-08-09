There are still many who may associate New York with just the city, and forget about the vast expanse of wilderness and open space. This time of year is perfect in New York state for astronomy buffs when it comes to meteor showers and other celestial events.

Recently, a "fireball" was caught on video high above in the night sky. If you're wondering what they mean when you hear the term fireball, it isn't necessarily a UFO, or a cheap cinnamon- flavored alcoholic drink.

See Also: Did a Meteor Strike Dutchess County A Few Years Ago?

The American Meteor Society defines a fireball as simply "another term for a very bright meteor".

Meteor (Or Something) Seen Across Parts of New York State

WNYT Meteorologist Reid Kisselback shared a video from a viewer of a fireball streaking across the sky in Watervilet, NY. The object can be seen moving at a very high rate of speed, with a definitive tail beginning to form as the space debris burns up in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

Perseid Meteor Shower

This week should provide everyone with one of the best meteor showers of the year. Space.com says that the Perseids meteor shower will peak across the night skies around August 13.

The Perseids are known for producing fireballs, which are "larger explosions of light and color", according NASA. Experts say that the best time to view them will be during predawn hours.

On average, during the peak times, you can see anywhere from 12 to 60 meteors per hour. During some "outburst" years, such as 2016, you can even see up 150 to 200 meteors an hour.