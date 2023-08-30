There may still be some time left on the calendar for the month of August, however, that doesn't mean we can't look forward to the future. Specifically looking ahead to the month of September and some particularly special celestial events that are on the horizon.

The Fall Equinox and Beginning of the New Season

As with every month, there are a few celestial events that we get to look forward to. Now, we won't be looking at every event in September but a couple have caught my eye.

The first of these celestial events is what is referred to as the September or Fall Equinox. The September or Fall equinox is special for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, and I'm sure many could figure this out just based on its name but the Fall equinox is the official signal that the Autumn or Fall Season.

The other cool thing about the Fall Equinox is that it is the point in time where the sun crosses the celestial equator. If you imagine a globe of the Earth, the celestial equator splits the planet into two halves from the North Pole to the South Pole. It also means that on this day, there will be an equal amount of daytime and nighttime hours. The Fall Equinox will be happening on September 23, 2023.

A Special September Full Moon

As it is with every month on the calendar, we can expect a full moon to grace our skies. September's Full Moon will visit us towards the end of the month on September 28, however, this full moon has what I'd say is a legendary significance.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the September Full Moon is referred to as the one and only Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon has an incredible amount of historical significance. For starters, the Harvest Moon is the title given to the full moon that happens closest to the Fall Equinox.

Secondly, the Harvest Moon was also the time used by farmers to finish gathering up their harvests before the early morning frost rolled in. Farmers would know when the Harvest Moon came around in part because, for several nights, the moon would come out at the same time every night right around sunset.

