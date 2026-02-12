It didn’t just feel cold these last few week- it was some of the coldest weather we've seen in Eastern New York in decades! For more than a week, the Hudson Valley and much of eastern New York stayed locked in to below freezing temperatures without a single daytime thaw since January 24. The numbers are stark: Poughkeepsie recorded 9 consecutive days with highs at or below 32 degrees; Albany endured 11 straight sub-freezing days; and New York City logged 9 in a row before finally cracking the freezing mark. This wasn’t our normal winter weather either- temps ran roughly 10 to 15 degrees below average during the stretch, turning an ordinary January cold snap into a prolonged, region-wide deep freeze. Hudson Valley Hasn’t Seen a Deep Freeze Like this Since 1961

Hudson Valley Hasn’t Seen a Deep Freeze Like this Since 1961

Read More: How Hudson Valley's Winter Compares To 1961's Record Cold | https://wpdh.com/new-york-freezing-temperatures-weather/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

The 2026 Deep Freeze in Poughkeepsie (Hudson Valley)

Multiple local weather sources indicate Poughkeepsie experienced at least 9 straight days where the high temperature stayed below freezing (≤ 32°F) during the peak of the recent cold snap.

Freezing Stretch in Albany (Capital Region)

Reporting from the Times Union confirms Albany and the broader Capital/Hudson Valley region saw at least 11 consecutive days below freezing.

New York City Cold Stretch

According to multiple weather summaries for New York City experienced a 9-day stretch where highs did not climb above freezing during part of this cold wave before a temporary warm-up on Feb 2.

Location Approx. # of Days Below Freezing (Temp ≤ 32°F) Poughkeepsie (Hudson Valley) ~9 consecutive days below freezing at peak Albany (Capital Region) ~11 consecutive days below freezing during the cold spell New York City ~9 consecutive sub-32°F days before a brief thaw

By The Numbers – 2026 Freeze Compared to Historic Weather Data

• Poughkeepsie: 9 consecutive days below 32°F; Last comparable extended freeze: 1961

• Albany: 11 consecutive days below 32°F; Last comparable extended freeze: 1977

• New York City: 9 consecutive days below 32°F; Last comparable extended freeze: 1961