Sullivan County Men Charged With 59 Counts of Felony Burglary
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into burglaries in the Town of Thompson area.
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tracy Sanders, 32, and Anthony Gilson, 19, both of Monticello, on a warrant charging 59 counts of Felony Burglary in the second-degree, and the Misdemeanors of criminal mischief in the third degree and petit larceny.
It is alleged that both men broke into residences at the Country Side Acres Bungalow Colony on Old Liberty Road between November 21, 2019, and December 10, 2019. The suspects were arraigned in court and released on their own recognizance under New York’s bail reform law.
Sanders and Gilson were previously arrested in December as part of a burglary team that eluded police by jumping out of the second-story window of a residence on Anawana Lake Road next door to the YO-1 health spa.
Both men are due back in the Town of Thompson Court on February 21st to answer both the old and new burglary charges.
Acting District Attorney Meagan Galligan.said:
The continued release of individuals charged with serious offenses, including the violent felony of Burglary in the Second Degree, poses a clear threat to our public safety. I join our Sheriff in urging our State Legislature to act on this issue without delay and restore to our judiciary the discretion necessary to consider such factors as the seriousness of the charge, a defendant’s criminal history, and the potential sentence faced in the event of a conviction
