A 67-Year-Old Poughkeepsie man was arrested in connection to cocaine sales after neighbor complaints.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force arrested Phillip H. Farrar, 67, in connection to alleged narcotic sales in Poughkeepsie.

Phillip H. Farrar/ Dutchess County District Attorney Phillip H. Farrar/ Dutchess County District Attorney

Drug Task Force Agents said they identified Phillip H. Farrar as "a dangerous drug dealer" operating out of an apartment at 20 North Perry Street in Poughkeepsie, after receiving multiple complaints from concerned neighbors.

20 N Perry Street Poughkeepsie/ Google Street View 20 N Perry Street Poughkeepsie/ Google Street View

Agents then reportedly began purchasing narcotics from Farrar on numerous occasions that led to a search warrant for Farrar and his residence.

On Wednesday, Drug Task Force Agents and members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office arrested Farrar outside his residence on North Perry Street.

Agents along with K9 Ziky then searched the apartment resulting in "the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine packaged for sale, packaging, scales, U.S. currency and other related evidence," police said.

K9 Ziky K9 Ziky

“Illegal narcotics trafficking fuels addiction, violence, and instability in our neighborhoods, and we will continue to attack it aggressively. This investigation began because members of the community spoke up, and our District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force responded with a focused, intelligence-driven investigation that led to the seizure of a significant quantity of cocaine allegedly packaged for sale," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "I commend our Drug Task Force agents, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and K9 Ziky for their coordinated work. We will continue targeting those who profit from the sale of dangerous drugs, particularly in areas experiencing violence and persistent narcotics activity, and we will pursue these cases with the seriousness they demand.”

Farrar was charged with:

(1) Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2 nd Degree, a class A-II Felony

(1) Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd Degree, a Class B Felony

He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center, formerly known as the Dutchess County Jail with no bail. Numerous other charges are pending, according to police, related to the sale of narcotics.