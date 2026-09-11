The Saugerties teenager accused of killing an 88-year-old woman is now facing two additional felony charges in connection with the case.

Mark J. Wanchik II was arraigned Thursday, September 10, in Ulster County Court on two counts of first-degree rape. Court records list both charges as involving forcible compulsion. Wanchik pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

Mark Wanchik II/Saugerties Police Department Mark Wanchik II/Saugerties Police Department

The 15-year-old was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of 88-year-old Elena Bonjolo. He has also pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Police say Bonjolo was found dead outside an abandoned home on John Shults Road in Saugerties on June 7. Investigators determined she died from blunt-force injuries to her head and neck.

Authorities have said Wanchik and Bonjolo knew each other but were not related. Wanchik was brought to the Saugerties Police Department by family members on the day of the killing, before officers responded to the scene.

The next court date is set for December, but according to news reports, Wanchik's lawyer is pursuing a delay in court proceedings to have his client evaluated by an adolescent psychologist.

Wanchik's grandmother previously told news outlets, he suffered from medical and mental health issues.

Wanchik is being prosecuted as an adult and remains in custody without bail at a secured youth detention facility.