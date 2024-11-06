Stewart’s Shop Set For Grand Opening Event In Hudson Valley

Grand opening event to include cheap gas, free ice cream cones, free coffee and more.

A big grand opening celebration event is being planned for a newly rebuilt area Stewart's Shop that thee company invested over $2.7 million into. In a press release, Stewart's Shops stated that it is proud to invest over $2.7 million back into the Pine Plains community and that this commitment is reflected in their newly rebuilt, spacious shop where they can offer you an even wider selection of your favorite products.

Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.

For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit, while commuting to work in Poughkeepsie. It's always been a favorite convenience store and I usually always will stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat.



Stewart's Shop Pine Plains Grand Opening

Newly built shop now open, and a celebration will take place with a Grand Opening on Friday, Nov. 8 at 11am. This shop is located at 7710 South Main Street in Pine Plains, NY (Dutchess County), a convenient spot for all your grab and go items and will have all the amenities that a new Stewart’s Shop offers! Inside, choose from pizza, Refreshers, snacks, sandwiches and award-winning ice cream. Ribbon cutting ceremony at 11am kicks off the event with local dignitaries.

There will be food, drink and gas specials all day including:

20¢ off fuel, per gallon, all grades (including diesel)

FREE single scoop cones

FREE hot coffee - any size

99¢ Make Your Own hot dog and roller grill items

99¢ 20oz Stewart’s soda and 20oz or 16oz Refreshers

2/$3 Pizza slices

In honor of this event, Stewart’s Shops will be making a $1,500 donation to the Pine Plains Community Food Locker.

