Is Another Dunkin’ Really Coming To Rt 55 LaGrangeville?

We were surprised to see construction of a new Dunkin' less than a mile away from another location by Arlington High School.

Ah... Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts). They started dropping the Donuts from their name back in 2019 as part of a rebranding campaign. We've got a lot of Dunkin's in the Hudson Valley. There is no shortage of locations for the popular coffee/donut shop.

Also See: Popular Discount Store Opening New Hudson Valley Location

Dunkin is one of the largest coffee and donut shops in the world, with nearly 13,000 locations in 42 countries. That being said, the Hudson Valley area has its fair share of locations. There are numerous locations in and around the Hudson Valley, a new location is coming soon to rt 55 in LaGrangeville, NY. But why???



There is a fairly new Dunkin' right next to Arlington High School at 1151 State Rt 55, Lagrangeville, which we believe opened back in 2020.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A sign just down the road in front of new construction reads Coming Soon...Dunkin', Another project by Nesheiwat Builders.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

The construction is right down the road from the Dunkin' by Arlington High School, where a former gas station once stood.

Photo Credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo Credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

What's the Story with the New Dunkin' Location Coming Soon?

We reached out via telephone to the Dunkin' by Arlington High School and asked why there was a new store being built just down the street. As it turns out, we were told that they will be relocating to the new location when construction is complete, which they are planning on by September.

When we asked the employee what the reason was for relocating, we were told it was just for an upgrade. They were ready for a change. No word on what will become of the Dunkin' building at 1151 State Rte 55 after they close up shop and move down the road.

From 'Mean Girls' to 'Terminator 2': 26 Times Dunkin' Was Featured in Hit Movies Gallery Credit: Sarah Sullivan