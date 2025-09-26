Jackass legend set for wild, one-of-a-kind multimedia event in the Hudson Valley.

Stece-O is an American stunt performer, comedian, media personality, and podcast host. His career is mostly centered on his shocking and pain-inducing stunts in the reality comedy television series Jackass (2000–2001) and its related films Jackass: The Movie (2002), Jackass Number Two (2006), Jackass 3D (2010), and Jackass Forever (2022), as well as its spin-off series Wildboyz (2003–2006) and Dr. Steve-O (2007).

“Steve‑O: The Crash & Burn Tour” (sometimes stylized “Crash and Burn!”) is a live multimedia comedy / stunt show tour by Steve-O (Stephen Glover), known for his work on Jackass and related projects.

What the Tour Is

The tour is billed as a “wild, raw, uncensored” multimedia comedy event: expect a mix of stand-up, outrageous stories, stunts (or footage of stunts), video segments, and behind‑the‑scenes reveals.

Steve‑O frames it as more than a typical comedy show — you don't just hear the reckless antics, sometimes you see them live or via video.

The content is explicitly adult; many listings show “18+ only” admission.

Themes & Tone

Steve‑O emphasizes his long journey from wild performance to sobriety and personal growth, so the tour balances shock humor and personal narrative.

Reviews mention that while the show is chaotic and outrageous, there are moments of sincerity, reflection, and inspiration.

Some media commentary notes that Steve‑O is confronting middle age, raising the bar from prior tours, and bringing in risk and surprise.

Steve-O 'The Crash and Burn' Tour Coming to Peekskill, NY

Steve-O will bring his Crash and Burn tour to the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Get you tickets here.

REMINDER: NEW SHOW ON SALE NOW! Adult Audiences Only – age limit of 18+

Get ready for Steve-O (Stephen Glover)—from Jackass legend to bestselling author and stand-up sensation! For over two decades, Steve-O has shocked, entertained, and made fans laugh out loud… and now he’s back with his all-new Crash & Burn Tour.

This is not your typical comedy show—it's a wild, one-of-a-kind multimedia event packed with jaw-dropping true stories, wildly inappropriate humor, and exclusive never-before-seen footage.

