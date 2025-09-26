Steve-O Brings Wild Comedy Show To Hudson Valley This November

Steve-O Brings Wild Comedy Show To Hudson Valley This November

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jackass legend set for wild, one-of-a-kind multimedia event in the Hudson Valley.

Stece-O is an American stunt performer, comedian, media personality, and podcast host. His career is mostly centered on his shocking and pain-inducing stunts in the reality comedy television series Jackass (2000–2001) and its related films Jackass: The Movie (2002), Jackass Number Two (2006), Jackass 3D (2010), and Jackass Forever (2022), as well as its spin-off series Wildboyz (2003–2006) and Dr. Steve-O (2007).

Also See: New Yorkers Among Biggest Thrill Seekers in the U.S. 

“Steve‑O: The Crash & Burn Tour” (sometimes stylized “Crash and Burn!”) is a live multimedia comedy / stunt show tour by Steve-O (Stephen Glover), known for his work on Jackass and related projects.

What the Tour Is

  • The tour is billed as a “wild, raw, uncensored” multimedia comedy event: expect a mix of stand-up, outrageous stories, stunts (or footage of stunts), video segments, and behind‑the‑scenes reveals.

  • Steve‑O frames it as more than a typical comedy show — you don't just hear the reckless antics, sometimes you see them live or via video.

  • The content is explicitly adult; many listings show “18+ only” admission.

Themes & Tone

  • Steve‑O emphasizes his long journey from wild performance to sobriety and personal growth, so the tour balances shock humor and personal narrative.

  • Reviews mention that while the show is chaotic and outrageous, there are moments of sincerity, reflection, and inspiration.

  • Some media commentary notes that Steve‑O is confronting middle age, raising the bar from prior tours, and bringing in risk and surprise.

Steve-O 'The Crash and Burn' Tour Coming to Peekskill, NY

Steve-O will bring his Crash and Burn tour to the Paramount  Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Get you tickets here.

🚨 REMINDER: NEW SHOW ON SALE NOW! 🚨
Adult Audiences Only – age limit of 18+
Get ready for Steve-O (Stephen Glover)—from Jackass legend to bestselling author and stand-up sensation! For over two decades, Steve-O has shocked, entertained, and made fans laugh out loud… and now he’s back with his all-new Crash & Burn Tour.
🔥 This is not your typical comedy show—it’s a wild, one-of-a-kind multimedia event packed with jaw-dropping true stories, wildly inappropriate humor, and exclusive never-before-seen footage. Don’t miss your chance to see Steve-O live—raw, outrageous, and funnier than ever! Secure your tickets here: https://ow.ly/2klp50WYPRm
WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app

Jackass Forever Official Images

The crew from Jackass is back with their first movie in over 10 years. Here’s a first look at Jackass Forever:
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA