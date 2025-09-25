New Yorkers Among Biggest Thrill Seekers in the U.S.

A new study has revealed the states home to the biggest adrenaline junkies.

New research has revealed that residents of New York are in the top three for thrill-seeking states in the US.

The study from leading crypto casino and sports betting platform, Duelbits , analyzed Google search volume in each US state for three of the most extreme sports in the world, including skydiving, rock climbing and bungee jumping, to determine which states are home to the biggest risk-takers in the US.

New Yorkers took third for thrill-seekers in the US, with a hefty 148.6 Google searches made in 2025 for extreme sports per 10,000 people.

Residents of New York also made the third-most total searches for extreme sports in the US this year, with 295,200 people Googling for skydiving, rock climbing and bungee jumping.

The top 10 states home to America’s biggest adrenaline junkies in 2025

Rank State Total Searches for Extreme Sports in 2025 Searches per 10,000 people 1 Hawaii 26,760 185 2 Washington 118,800 149.3 3 New York 295,200 148.6 4 California 580,800 147.3 5 New Jersey 130,800 137.7 6 Oregon 58,560 137.1 7 Utah 47,760 136.3 8 Massachusetts 93,600 131.2 9 Virginia 115,200 130.7 10 Florida 280,800 120.1

Hawaiians topped the rankings as the biggest thrill-seekers in the US this year. With 185 searches per 10,000 people for extreme sports, Hawaii recorded the highest interest nationwide. Despite its smaller population, residents made 26,760 total searches for adrenaline-fueled activities in 2025.

Washingtonians ranked as the second-biggest adrenaline junkies in America. The state saw 149.3 searches per 10,000 residents made for extreme sports this year and an impressive 118,800 in total, which is the seventh-highest volume of any state.

Californians secured fourth place in the rankings, with a massive 580,800 searches for extreme sports, which is the highest total volume in the country. The Golden State still showed strong per-capita enthusiasm as well, at 147.3 searches per 10,000 people.

Residents of New Jersey round out the top five thrill-seeking states. New Jerseyans made 130,800 total searches for extreme sports in 2025, and with 137.7 searches per 10,000 people, the state firmly established itself among America’s leading hotspots for adrenaline junkies.

At the other end of the spectrum, the state home to the most risk-averse Americans was found to be North Dakota, with only 3,600 searches made for extreme sports so far this year, just 45.2 searches per 10,000 people.

