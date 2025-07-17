Steve Miller Band Tour Including Bethel, NY Date Canceled

Band has scrapped its entire summer tour citing that its not safe to tour due to natural disasters.

In a shocking announcement that was covered by Ultimate Classic Rock, Steve Miller Band has canceled their entire upcoming tour citing "weather" as the reason, stating that the threat of natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has made the risk to his band, crew and fans "unacceptable." The 28-date U.S. tour was set to kick off Aug. 15 at Bethel Woods.

Steve Miller Band signed to Capitol Records in 1967 and had a string of mid-to-late 1970s hit singles that have been staples at classic rock radio. Albums like The Joker, Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams are all '70s classics, and 1982's Abracadabra became an instant '80s classic upon its release. The band's Greatest Hits 1974-78 has sold over 13 million copies featuring classics like "The Joker", "Fly Like an Eagle", "Swingtown", "Jet Airliner", "Jungle Love", "Take the Money and Run" and "Rock'n Me". Steve Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2016.

In a statement released on social media Wednesday night, Steve Miller said he was trusting his gut rather than putting people in harm's way, stating that the threat of natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has made the risk to his band, crew and fans "unacceptable."

Dear Steve Miller Band fans,

You make music with your instincts You live your life by your instincts Always trust your instincts… The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates. The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So… You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled. Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness, Please take care of each other.

Steve, The Band and the Crew

